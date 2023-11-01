Arrest made after man shot dead at Falls Church hotel

Fairfax County police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 44-year-old man inside a Falls Church, Virginia, hotel on Sunday.

Fairfax County police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 44-year-old man inside a Falls Church, Virginia, hotel on Sunday.

Hiep Van Vo, 43, of Annandale, Virginia, was apprehended by Fairfax’s Fugitive Track & Apprehension Division, the U.S. Marshal Service and Montgomery County Police Department for the shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Fairview Park Drive at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park hotel.

Police say Vo’s vehicle was found unattended at a residence in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

He was taken into custody outside the Giant on Flower Hill Way.

Police found the victim, Charles Anthony Ashe Jr., of Maryland, near an elevator with gunshot wounds to the upper body on Sunday, according to a news release.

First responders with fire and rescue at the hotel on an unrelated call were able to take Ashe to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations determined that Ashe and Vo knew one another. Ashe entered the hotel room Vo where officials said four other people were also inside. No one else was injured, police said.

Ashe, carried by a friend who heard the gunshots, was able to get to the elevator after the shooting. Vo fled the hotel after the shooting.

Vo is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Fairfax County.

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.