Thousands of DC-area kids get winter coats just in time for chilly trick-or-treating

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department sent 2,000 free winter coats to local students in need Tuesday morning. Some of the youngest students even got to visit the Virginia firehouse and pick out their jackets.

Around 200 preschoolers filed off buses into the Fairfax County Fire Station 11. Many of them dressed up in costumes for Halloween, they petted the firehouse dog as they went from table to table to find that coat with the perfect fit and color.

Three young ladies decided they wanted to match and told WTOP their favorite color was pink. Meanwhile, a young boy was thrilled with his new red and black hooded jacket.

“Tonight when they trick or treat they’ll have a brand new coat to wear, and they’re going to need it,” said Willie Bailey, retired deputy chief with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

He has helped organize the coat distribution for department for the last two decades. The coats have gone around 50 schools, shelter and nonprofits in Fairfax County and Alexandria in Virginia and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

“We know that sometimes it’s tough for parents, they’re trying to decide should, they pay the water bill, gas bill, buy food, put a coat on a kid, clothes on their back. And we’re just hoping we’re making a difference,” said Bailey.

“We get into public safety because we care we want to help folks.”

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department partnered with Operation Warm, a nonprofit who manufactured the coats and sells them at discounted prices, costing just about $21.