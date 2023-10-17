Man walking in Fairfax Co. struck by arrow from crossbow

A man was struck by an arrow from an apparent crossbow, which penetrated his backpack and went into his back, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said.

A man walking in Bailey’s Crossroads earlier this week was struck by an arrow from an apparent crossbow, which penetrated his backpack and went into his back, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by the arrow. He was taken to the hospital where his injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

He was released after being treated.

Detectives are still investigating and believe the arrow was shot from a crossbow. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at (703) 256-8035.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the man was injured.