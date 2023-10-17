Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man walking in Fairfax…

Man walking in Fairfax Co. struck by arrow from crossbow

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 17, 2023, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man walking in Bailey’s Crossroads earlier this week was struck by an arrow from an apparent crossbow, which penetrated his backpack and went into his back, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by the arrow. He was taken to the hospital where his injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

He was released after being treated.

Detectives are still investigating and believe the arrow was shot from a crossbow. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at (703) 256-8035.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the man was injured.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

jmoore@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up