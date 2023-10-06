Fairfax County basketball coach charged with embezzling from school event

A Fairfax County, Virginia, basketball coach has been charged with felony embezzlement after police say he misappropriated funds from a school event.

Drew Smerdzinksi, 33, of Herndon, has been suspended from his position at James Madison High School in Vienna, according to a news release from Fairfax County police.

Police said they launched an investigation in July after being tipped off to potential misappropriation of funds and detectives conducted an “extensive inquiry” that included collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Police haven’t said what school event the alleged embezzlement of funds stems from or how much money the coach is accused of embezzling.

Smerdzinski turned himself into police on Thursday and was released on an unsecured bond.

A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools declined to say how long Smerdzinski has been employed by the school system or whether he held any other positions with FCPS, saying all questions should be directed to the police department.

WTOP has reached out to police but has not yet heard back.

