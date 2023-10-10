Fairfax Co. police search for man behind vehicle break-ins, package thefts

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are searching for a man who they believe took part in a series of vehicle break-ins and package thefts last week.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of a man around 18 to 25 years old who they say broke into several vehicles and stole packages from the front porches of homes in Fair Oaks and Reston on Oct. 3 and 4.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and white shoes and is believed to have been riding an orange bicycle, according to police.

Below is a map of where police said the crimes took place:

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Fair Oaks Police District Station at 703-591-0966. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-8477, or online.

