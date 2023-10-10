Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
Fairfax Co. police search for man behind vehicle break-ins, package thefts

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 10, 2023, 10:01 AM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are searching for a man who they believe took part in a series of vehicle break-ins and package thefts last week.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of a man around 18 to 25 years old who they say broke into several vehicles and stole packages from the front porches of homes in Fair Oaks and Reston on Oct. 3 and 4.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and white shoes and is believed to have been riding an orange bicycle, according to police.

(Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

Below is a map of where police said the crimes took place:

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Fair Oaks Police District Station at 703-591-0966. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-8477, or online.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

