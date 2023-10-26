VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Fairfax Co. elementary school teacher charged with exposing himself to child

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

October 26, 2023, 9:19 PM

A 27-year-old elementary school teacher has been arrested and accused of exposing himself to a child and several others in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say James Nugent, of Alexandria, a special-education teacher at Groveton Elementary School, approached a child while in his Toyota Sienna near the intersection of Camden Street and Wittington Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Nugent lured the child to his van then exposed himself. The child ran away and called police.

Thanks to surveillance from someone in the area, police said they were able to identify the van and Nugent. During a search of his home Wednesday morning, police said they found numerous child sex abuse materials. Nugent is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and 13 counts of distributing child porn.

Police said they believe Nugent has exposed himself to at least four others near Stratford Elementary School within the past two weeks.

Any additional victims or anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.

Nugent was also in the cast of “Young Frankenstein” that is currently showing at The Little Theatre of Alexandria. In a statement posted on its Facebook page Thursday, the theater said Nugent has been released from the production, effective immediately.

WTOP’s Sandy Kozel contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

