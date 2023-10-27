National Air and Space Museum to host annual ‘Air and Scare’ Halloween event in Chantilly

If creepy crafts, spooky experiments and people dressed up in costumes sound like your jam, then the National Air and Space Museum has just the event for you.

Two pumpkins decorated for Air & Scare at Home. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum) Visitors learn about science at Air & Scare. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum) Visitors trick-or-treat outside the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center during the 2021 Air & Scare Outside event. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum) Two student educators demonstrate the principles of flight at the 2021 Air & Scare Outside event. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)

The Air and Scare event at the Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For the little ones, there’s a Lego pit, Star Wars story time, a puppet show and other Halloween-themed activities.

School-aged kids can take part in a digital scavenger hunt, take photos with Star Wars characters and test their fire safety skills in an obstacle course. There are also STEM experiments involving float tanks, ladder trucks and cream puffs.

“It’s a great family event,” said Jean DeStefano, Assistant Director of Education at the National Air and Space Museum. “I’ve seen adults having fun, all the way down to toddlers.”

Everyone, no matter their age, can get free candy and snacks at trick-or-treat stations set up for visitors.

DeStefano told WTOP that previous Air and Scare events have been very popular.

“We do get lots of crowds, so we ask people to remember that there may be a line to get into parking [and] to get to some of the activities, but we try to keep things moving as well as we can,” she said.

The event is free, but parking costs $15.

If you haven’t registered for a ticket yet, tickets for outdoor activities are sold out, but you can still take part in indoor activities.