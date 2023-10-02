2 hospitalized after Fairfax Co. shooting over parking spot dispute

Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating the Thursday night shooting of two men, which police said stemmed from a parking spot dispute.

Detectives in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating the Thursday night shooting of two men, which the department said stemmed from a dispute over a parking spot.

Fairfax County police said that officers responded to the 14000 block of Golden Oak Road in Centreville just before 11 p.m., after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot near the entrance of their residence. Another caller had also reporter that another man had been shot and was laying outside.

Officers found a man in the kitchen of his home suffering from gunshot wounds, as well as a second man several town houses down, laying in his foyer and also suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Both men were transported to the hospital, and remain hospitalized, according to police.

Police said two firearms were found at the scene, but did not confirm whether both victims involved had shot each other.

