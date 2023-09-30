Suspected Fairfax Co. serial sex offender arrested after being caught on surveillance camera

Police say Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil, 35, of Fairfax, was cuffed after being seen in a park with children nearby.

A man Fairfax County police believe is responsible for multiple sex offenses in the Groveton area was arrested Thursday after he was spotted on a surveillance camera.

Authorities say Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil, 35, of Fairfax, was cuffed by officers from the Franconia Police District after being seen in a park in the 6600 block of Telegraph Road while children were nearby.





According to authorities, Mejias Vigil tried to flee when officers responded. And while doing so, started to take off his clothes and throw them into the woods nearby.

Mejias Vigil was arrested for two counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15, four counts of actual/simulated masturbation in public and false identification to law enforcement. He’s being held without bond.

Police believe Mejias Vigil is also connected to several other incidents in Fairfax County between July and September:

June or July of 2023: 6600 block of Telegraph Road — obscene sexual gestures

July 28 at 4:15 p.m.: 6500 block of Virginia Hills Pool Road — indecent liberties

Sept. 19 at approximately 7 p.m.: 6600 block of Telegraph Road — obscene sexual gestures

Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.: 6600 block of Telegraph Road — obscene sexual gestures

Sept. 22 at 5:04 p.m.: 6500 block of Diana Lane — obscene sexual gestures

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

