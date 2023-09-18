Sketch helps police nab suspect in string of alleged sexual batteries in Fairfax Co. 

A Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with the sexual battery of a minor along a walking path in Fairfax County — and police believe he's connected to a number of other sexual battery cases involving young people in the area.

On Sept. 7 around 6:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said a girl under the age of 18 was on a walking path near the 5800 block of Wood Poppy Court, when a man — later identified as 65-year-old Ghafari Abdulahad — grabbed her wrist and groped her. She eventually got away and called police, according to a news release.

Police completed a composite sketch of the suspect on Sept. 14, and then conducted a large canvass of the area as they looked for more leads.

During the canvass, police received more tips about incidents involving the same suspect, such as an assault against a minor and another case of sexual battery against a minor, according to the news release.

Police then saw a man matching the sketch — later identified as Abdulahad — walking on the pathways.

Police said Abdulahad told detectives he frequented the walking paths in the area of Burke Commons Road and Roberts Parkway.

Police arrested and charged him in the Sept. 7 incident, and he is currently held without bond at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police said they’re investigating Abdulahad’s other reported allegations. Anyone with information should call detectives at 703-246-7800.

Below is the area where the alleged sexual batteries took place, police said.

