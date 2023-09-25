Man charged with hit-and-run in Fairfax Co. crash that killed pedestrian

A Northern Virginia man is dead and another man is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash on a Capital Beltway service road in Fairfax County, Virginia, Sunday night.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on the northbound Capital Beltway Inner Loop service road for Route 50.

Douglas C. Haskett, 55, of Ashburn, Virginia, was walking in that area when he was struck by a Chevrolet Traverse, which then fled the scene, state police said.

Haskett was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said they were then informed by Fairfax County police of a call from the Chevrolet driver — later identified as 46-year-old Brian C. Diffell, of Falls Church — and went to his location in a Mosaic District parking garage.

Diffell has been charged with one felony count of hit-and-run.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Below is a map where the crash took place:

