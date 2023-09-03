3 arrested after attempting fraudulent $21K purchase from Tysons’ Louis Vuitton store

Three New Yorkers were arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to use a stolen credit card for a $21,000 Louis Vuitton store purchase at the Tysons Corner Center mall.

Three New Yorkers were arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to use a stolen credit card for a $21,000 Louis Vuitton store purchase at the Tysons Corner Center mall, according to a news release from Fairfax County police.

According to police, store employees contacted the mall’s Tysons Urban Team — a special unit assigned to cover the mall — about the attempted purchase shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers surveilled the two men accused of making the purchase — later identified as 28-year-old Jamine Decambra of Brooklyn, New York and 33-year-old Darnel Eric Davis of Astoria, New York — as they left the store and entered a rental car. Inside the car was a third person, 37-year-old Marcia Jenelle Lewis of Jamaica, New York.

Police conducted a traffic stop and reported findings of 36 fictitious driver’s licenses, 32 stolen credit cards, a U.S. Postal Services mail carrier uniform and arrow key, stolen articles of mail and “other evidence of theft and fraud” in the car, plus approximately $15,000 in what was alleged to be fraudulently purchased merchandise.

Decambra was charged with five counts of credit card theft, two counts of credit card fraud, conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, two counts of identity theft, resisting arrest and five counts of fictitious driver’s license possession.

Davis was charged with five counts of credit card theft, credit card fraud, conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and eight counts of fictitious driver’s license possession.

Lewis was charged with eight counts of credit card theft, eight counts of fictitious driver’s license possession and four counts of identity fraud.

All three defendants are being held without bond.

