1 dead in Fairfax Co. I-495 tractor-trailer crash

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 16, 2023, 5:27 PM

An Alexandria, Virginia, man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer on I-495 Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

At 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County in which a tractor-trailer suddenly slowed in speed due to mechanical issues and a 2003 Mercedes-Benz struck its rear.

The driver of the Mercedes, 51-year-old Martin Warner Jr., was killed. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, an unnamed 36-year-old Arlington resident, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

