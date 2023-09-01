1 dead in Fairfax Co. I-495 tractor-trailer crash

An Alexandria, Virginia, man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer on I-495 Tuesday, Virginia State Police said.

An Alexandria, Virginia, man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer on I-495 Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

At 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County in which a tractor-trailer suddenly slowed in speed due to mechanical issues and a 2003 Mercedes-Benz struck its rear.

The driver of the Mercedes, 51-year-old Martin Warner Jr., was killed. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, an unnamed 36-year-old Arlington resident, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

