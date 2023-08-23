‘Road rage’: Alexandria man charged in 1-66 shooting that wounded 1

Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Serrano faces one felony count each of malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle, the Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday.

An Alexandria man has been charged with shooting at another vehicle along Interstate 66 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon in what police are calling a “road rage incident.”

Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Serrano faces one felony count each of malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle, the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday, adding Serrano was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Serrano is accused of shooting and wounding the driver of a black Honda sedan on I-66, near mile marker 50 in Fairfax County, around 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to a police news release, detectives believe the black Honda’s driver “threw an object” at Serrano’s own Honda while the two vehicles were eastbound on the highway.

Serrano is then alleged to have shot several rounds at the other driver’s vehicle before both pulled over; state troopers later recovered a firearm from the scene.

The wounded driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover. A woman who was in the same vehicle was not injured.

An investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police by calling 703-803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

