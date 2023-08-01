1 hurt after driver shoots at another car on I-66 in Fairfax Co. 

A driver shot at another vehicle on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, injuring one of the passengers.

Virginia State Police said that officers responded to a shooting just before 1:10 p.m. on I-66. Investigators said two Honda sedans were traveling east when the driver of a white Honda began shooting at the other car.

Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the interstate near the 50 mile marker, according to authorities. The person who fired the shots remained at the scene and was taken into custody by state police.

The occupant in the other Honda was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or had interactions between the two vehicles before the shooting to call Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

