One man dead, others injured after 2 crashes on Route 50 in Fairfax Co.

One man has died and multiple people are injured in Fairfax County after two separate crashes happened within an hour of each other Friday along Route 50.

Fairfax County Police said, around 11:45 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound Route 50/Arlington Boulevard at the intersection with Stonehurst Drive. One man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eastbound traffic on Route 50 was shut down between Pickett Road and Nutley Street for about three hours for the crash investigation.

The fatal crash was the second crash on U.S. 50 on Friday.

About 30 minutes earlier, at least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 50 near Interstate 66. Police initially said one person involved had life-threatening injuries, but later said all injuries of the involved drivers were not life-threatening.

All lanes were blocked both ways on Route 50 between I-66 and West Ox Road until approximately 3:30 p.m., when the police said Route 50 was open in all directions.

