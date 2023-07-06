Jailed man in Fairfax Co. dies at hospital

A death investigation is underway after a man being held at Fairfax County, Virginia's Adult Detention Center died at a hospital.

Todd Matthew Gleason, 51, was arrested on June 17 for an outstanding warrant for petit larceny and failure to appear on a felony offense.

After his arrest, Fairfax County police said Gleason asked to be taken to the hospital for a preexisting injury. He was hospitalized and medically cleared for release that same day, before being taken to the detention center.

“There was no force used” during Gleason’s arrest, according to a news release.

Police said after Gleason complained about stomach and leg pain on the morning of July 3, an ambulance transported him to a hospital. A magistrate released Gleason from custody while hospitalized later that night.

Gleason died at the hospital the next morning. An autopsy is planned.

