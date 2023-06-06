Large landfill fire in Fairfax Co. fills surrounding areas with smoke, no injuries

A landfill fire in Lorton, Virginia, is to blame for plumes of smoke visible from parts of Route 1 and Interstate 95 Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire broke out at around 11 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway.

Firefighters quickly controlled and contained the fire.

Officials told partners at 7News that fire crews worked overnight to get “the large volume of fire under control.” Fire truck were reportedly seen leaving and returning back to the area to refill with water because there was no fire hydrant access inside the landfill.

UPDATE 9900 blk Richmond Hwy: #FCFRD units remain on scene of a large outside fire. The fire is contained. No reported injuries. Smoke is visible in the area, including from Rte. 1 and I-95. pic.twitter.com/56Z8VUatX3 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 6, 2023

Officials say the landfill is mostly made up of logs and brush that created a large amount of smoke. The department said in a tweet that atmospheric monitoring was conducted and all readings are within normal levels despite the smoke.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that the smoke from the fire is causing rubbernecking and adding to the delays on Route 1 and I-95 into Fairfax County. Fire officials have traffic control in place at the scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

Below is a map of where the fire has taken place.

