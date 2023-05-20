This Va. nature preserve is ‘not the place’ for swimming or alcohol, Fairfax Co. Park Authority says

Leave the bikinis and beers at home when you visit Scott's Run Nature Preserve in McLean, Virginia. With Memorial Day weekend approaching, the Fairfax County Park Authority is reminding visitors of a few important rules.

“If you are seeking a place to drink alcohol, swim or wade in the water, or climb rocks, this is not the place,” the park authority wrote on its website about Scott’s Run, a popular spot for hikers and nature enthusiasts.

The park authority said they will work together with Fairfax County police this spring and summer to make sure rules are enforced, which include:

No coolers, alcohol or glass bottles in the park. Bags will be checked at the parking lot trailheads.

No swimming, wading or boating.

No parking along the road leading to the park or in the surrounding neighborhoods. Parking is limited to 50 cars in designated parking areas.

Dogs must have a leash on while in the park.

Park officials said there have been past issues with park visitors illegally drinking around the rocks of the waterfall and then getting into the river, which they say threatens the ecosystem along the river banks.

Rule violators could be kicked out of the park and banned from future use of park property, facilities or services, according to the park authority.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect swimsuits are OK to wear, however, swimming is not allowed.

