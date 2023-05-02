Live Radio
Fairfax County, VA News

2 dead, 2 injured after shooting and stabbing in Fairfax Co.

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

May 29, 2023, 6:20 PM

Two people were shot dead and two others stabbed in a Fairfax County, Virginia, apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the shootings and stabbings happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday inside of an apartment complex near Falls Church on the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane, where a group of individuals had met up for an unknown reason.

“We believe that everyone involved came together for a purpose, that they were all coordinated to come together — for what reason, we’re not sure,” FCPD Lt. Col. Eli Cory said at a news briefing. “We don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety, but we do want to find out why everyone was here and what they were doing.”

Officers answering a 911 call found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was located in an apartment’s laundry room and pronounced dead at the scene. The other was found in a nearby parking lot, and died at a hospital.

Two juveniles were also transported from the scene with non-life threatening stab wounds. Their ages were not made public.

Cory said the investigation was still in its initial stages, but that detectives had recovered a bag filled with narcotics from the scene. A knife was also found.

Cory added that detectives believe all of the people involved had convened for a “specific reason,” some from outside Fairfax County. Police K-9 units continued canvassing the nearby woods, trails and other apartment buildings for answers late Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 703-246-7800.

Alejandro Alvarez

