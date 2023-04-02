EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
2 teenagers stabbed inside Walmart in Fairfax Co.

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

April 7, 2023, 11:18 PM

Two teenagers, a male and a female, were stabbed in Fairfax County, Virginia, Friday evening after a brawl broke out inside the Hybla Valley Walmart, WTOP’s news partners at 7News reported.

Fairfax County police reported to the Walmart located in the 7900 block of the Richmond Highway around 5:40 p.m.

The two teens were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed with WTOP that the teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the suspects and the victims knew each other and this was not a random case, but further details into the cause of the incident have not been released. The suspects are currently in custody and awaiting charges.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for updates.

Ciara Wells

