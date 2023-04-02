2 teenagers stabbed inside Walmart in Fairfax Co.

Two teenagers, a male and a female, were stabbed inside a Walmart in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Friday evening.

Two teenagers, a male and a female, were stabbed in Fairfax County, Virginia, Friday evening after a brawl broke out inside the Hybla Valley Walmart, WTOP’s news partners at 7News reported.

Fairfax County police reported to the Walmart located in the 7900 block of the Richmond Highway around 5:40 p.m.

The two teens were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed with WTOP that the teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers are on scene of a stabbing in the 7900 block of Richmond Hwy. Two juvenile victims taken to the hospital with wounds to the upper body. One considered life-threatening, one considered non-life threatening. Suspects are in custody. Preliminarily, not a random act. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/FAhYAW0FzZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 7, 2023

According to authorities, the suspects and the victims knew each other and this was not a random case, but further details into the cause of the incident have not been released. The suspects are currently in custody and awaiting charges.

