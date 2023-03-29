Live Radio
Part of Route 1 in Va. remains shutdown due to police standoff with armed woman

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

March 29, 2023, 8:28 AM

Part of Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, being shut down while police are trying to help a woman who has barricaded herself in a car around 5 a.m. Wednesday. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Part of Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, is still shut down Wednesday while police are trying to help a woman who has barricaded herself in a car for almost 20 hours.

Route 1 has been closed in both directions for several blocks between Boswell Ave and Lockheed Boulevard in the Hybla Valley area since around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fairfax County Police said in a tweet that “this closure will impact rush hour traffic,” and drivers should avoid the area. Alternative routes include Interstate 95, the George Washington Parkway and Virginia Route 611.

As the sun rose Wednesday, at the intersection of Route 1 and Arlington Drive, dozens of police officers tried to coax the woman out of her vehicle, pleading that they wanted to help her and that she needed to come out of her car with her hands up and empty.

They played recorded messages from loved ones saying they loved her no matter what and to please cooperate with officers.

Police said on Tuesday the woman has a handgun and is experiencing a mental health crisis. As officers first arrived at the scene, she locked herself inside the car.

Below is a map of where the incident is taking place.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

