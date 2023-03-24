8 injured after crash involving Fairfax Co. fire truck

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday involving a Fairfax County, Virginia, fire truck and three other cars.

The crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on Richmond Highway at Memorial Street in Groveton, Fairfax County Police said in a tweet.

Police initially reported that one person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since improved and is expected to survive.

The remaining seven people injured in the crash have non-life-threatening injuries as well, a Fairfax County police spokesperson told WTOP.

Memorial Street was closed for a few hours due to the crash, but has since reopened.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.