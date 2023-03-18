18-year-old arrested, charged with murder after running from scene of Fairfax shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested hours after police say he shot someone in a Fairfax, Virginia, apartment and ran from the scene.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday hours after police say he shot and killed someone in a Fairfax, Virginia, apartment and ran from the scene.

Fairfax County police said Darren Cruz Colindres, of Vienna, was at a second-level apartment in the 10400 block of Viera Lane with “known associate” Javier Gomez, 20, on Friday night leading into Saturday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, someone asleep in the apartment heard a gunshot coming from the living room and discovered Gomez suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and saw Cruz Colindres “run” from the apartment, police said.

“This is not a domestic-related shooting, but the suspect is known to the family,” Lieutenant James Curry said at a press conference. “This does not appear to be a random act. They are known to each other.”

Gomez was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

After an “extensive search,” Cruz Colindres was found at a home in the 2700 block of Pleasantdale Road in McLean and was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

Cruz Colindres was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online.