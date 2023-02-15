Fairfax County police have arrested a Maryland man accused of assaulting and robbing an 81-year-old woman in Alexandria, Virginia.

Fairfax County police have arrested a Maryland man accused of assaulting and robbing an 81-year-old woman in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police say 34-year-old Terrell Hardy was found and arrested by K-9 units with the assistance of a helicopter and patrol officers in the area on Wednesday.

The incident started Tuesday in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway at roughly 4:50 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

Hardy allegedly took property from the woman after assaulting her and drove away in the woman’s gray van. The van was discovered along the 2200 block of Beacon Hill Road after apparently crashing.

Hardy was charged with carjacking and two counts of hit and run. He is not believed to be the only suspect in this case.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fairfax County police said Hardy was previously arrested on Jan. 24, after allegedly stealing a gaming machine from a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Mount Vernon area.

Anyone with information can call the major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5. Anonymous tips can be submitted online, using the P3 Tips crime solvers app or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.