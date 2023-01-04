Northern Va. man charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

Robert Williams Peters Jr., 23, of Woodbridge has been charged with second-degree murder and a gun charge in the killing of 42-year-old Nahom Beyene in Lorton, Fairfax County police announced in a news release Wednesday.

A Northern Virginia man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane — a housing division along Richmond Highway west of Lorton South Park — at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting. Police found Beyene dead inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police haven’t said what evidence links Peters to the killing. They said home surveillance cameras from the neighborhood helped identified several people before and after the shooting, and detectives conducted interviews through the weekend.

Peters turned himself into police Tuesday night.

While police haven’t described a motive in the shooting yet, they confirmed that Peters and Beyene knew each other and said the shooting was not a random act.

Peters is being held at the Fairfax County jail without bond. Police still haven’t found the gun used to kill Beyene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously though Crime Solvers by calling (866) 411-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.