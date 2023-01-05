Fairfax County day care worker accused of taping toddler to chair

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a day care worker accused of taping a toddler to a chair. Wesal…

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a day care worker accused of taping a toddler to a chair.

Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, was arrested Wednesday on assault charges. Police said that on Dec. 8, she was seen by another employee of Little Oaks Montessori Academy on Dulles Technology Drive restraining an 18-month-old to a chair using tape.

The other employee reported Abu Issa the following day and police started an investigation. Police obtained a warrant for assault on Dec. 21.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police at 703-246-7800. Fairfax County police said in a news release that victim specialist have been assigned to make sure the victims gets help and resources.