BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. considers resident…

Fairfax Co. considers resident exemptions from ‘cut-through’ traffic mitigation

Stetson Miller | stetson.miller@wtop.com

January 15, 2023, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program so residents can drive into their own neighborhoods during rush hour.

The county program was originally created to try to stop drivers from clogging up residential streets during morning and evening commute times.

There are three neighborhoods where the cut-through mitigation projects have been set up:

  • Carolyn Drive and Nicholson Street In Falls Church
  • Oxford Street and Downing Street in Annandale
  • Thomas Avenue in Dranesville

In those areas, signs prohibit drivers from making right or left turns off certain major thoroughfares into the neighborhoods during rush hour.

Existing cut-through mitigation projects (via Fairfax County)

But the county’s Board of Supervisors Transportation Committee is scheduled to consider new residential cut-through permit zones, which would allow residents of those areas to apply for a permit to be able to make those turns.

The committee is scheduled to review the proposal on Jan. 31.

Five more cut-through mitigation projects are also being considered for the following areas:

  • Dead Run Drive and Carper Street in McLean
  • Thomas Avenue in Great Falls
  • Electric Avenue/Williams Avenue/Overlook Street in Tysons/Vienna
  • Allan Avenue in Falls Church
  • Hidden Meadow Drive in Chantilly

Editor’s note: Allan Avenue in Falls Church is one of the five being considered for a cut-through mitigation project. This story has been updated. 

Stetson Miller

Stetson Miller is an anchor and reporter for WTOP. He has worked in TV newsrooms for the last several years in New York, Baltimore, Washington and Charleston, SC.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up