Fairfax Co. considers resident exemptions from ‘cut-through’ traffic mitigation

The county's traffic mitigation program was originally created to try to stop drivers from clogging up residential streets during morning and evening commute times.

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program so residents can drive into their own neighborhoods during rush hour.

The county program was originally created to try to stop drivers from clogging up residential streets during morning and evening commute times.

There are three neighborhoods where the cut-through mitigation projects have been set up:

Carolyn Drive and Nicholson Street In Falls Church

Oxford Street and Downing Street in Annandale

Thomas Avenue in Dranesville

In those areas, signs prohibit drivers from making right or left turns off certain major thoroughfares into the neighborhoods during rush hour.

But the county’s Board of Supervisors Transportation Committee is scheduled to consider new residential cut-through permit zones, which would allow residents of those areas to apply for a permit to be able to make those turns.

The committee is scheduled to review the proposal on Jan. 31.

Five more cut-through mitigation projects are also being considered for the following areas:

Dead Run Drive and Carper Street in McLean

Thomas Avenue in Great Falls

Electric Avenue/Williams Avenue/Overlook Street in Tysons/Vienna

Allan Avenue in Falls Church

Hidden Meadow Drive in Chantilly

Editor’s note: Allan Avenue in Falls Church is one of the five being considered for a cut-through mitigation project. This story has been updated.