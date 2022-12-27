BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Shoppers flock to Tysons Corner Center for holiday returns, sales

Stetson Miller | stetson.miller@wtop.com

December 27, 2022, 9:48 PM

Customers walk around Tysons Corner Center as the post holiday shopping season begins.
Thousands of shoppers visited Tysons Corner Center on Tuesday to make holiday returns and to take advantage of some post-holiday sales.

Some people who spoke with WTOP at the mall say an annual post-Christmas trip to the shopping center is a tradition.

“Straight after Christmas Day, it’s sales shopping,” said Kate Smith.

Smith was impressed with the sales that were being offered this year at stores in the mall, with many of them ranging from 40-70% off.

“It’s been nice today we were surprised at how good the sales were,” she said.

Other mall goers like Fernando Torrez and his nephew Kubush Bhalla, came to the mall to shop for clothes and make returns but ended up buying more than they planned.

“But because we realized the stores are 60-70% off… we ended up getting more stuff,” said Torrez.

Charles Riser made the trip to Tysons Corner Center from Frederick and was treating his kids to a special post-holiday shopping spree.

“They’ve literally been here since 10 this morning just walking around so my job is just to walk the bags,” said Riser.

