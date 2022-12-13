70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say

Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.

Tran was crossing Braddock Road from south to north within the crosswalk when she was struck by a 2012 Toyota Rav4 making a right turn. She was initially taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to life-threatening, but she died about two and half weeks later.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Willy Vaca Cardozo, of Fairfax. He was charged on the day of the crash with failing to yield to pedestrians with the right of way. Police said neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Crashes involving pedestrians hit and killed by drivers are up steeply this year in Fairfax County.

Tran is the 21st pedestrian-related fatal crash so far this year, according to Fairfax police. At this point last year, there were 13 fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online.