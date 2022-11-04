ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Prince William Co. Republicans wins elections case | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
‘Mooving’ off to the races at 3rd annual NASCOW race in Herndon

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 4, 2022, 6:54 AM

Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, Virginia, will host its third NASCOW Race on Friday, Nov. 4.

The event, sponsored by the Friends of Frying Pan Park, will set six of the farm’s cows against each other in a not-so-speedy race to the finish line.

All proceeds from the race will help provide support for the care of the animals on the farm, build new fences and improve their game bird enclosure.

Polly is one of the cows in residence at Frying Pan Park. (Courtesy Fairfax County Park Authority)

The race returns for its third year after it began in 2020 to help replace lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization, which supports the park through advocacy, financial assistance and programming assistance, hopes to raise $15,000 via sponsorship of the racing cows.

As of 6:45 a.m., $5,436 had been raised.

The NASCOW contestants range in age from 18 months to 6 years.

You can read more about the six racing-cows — Polly, Florence, Helene, Hokie, Mary Belle and Iris — on their website.

For anywhere from $50 to $500, you can sponsor the cows in the race and support a good cause in your local community.

The event will be available online by Friday at 5 p.m.

