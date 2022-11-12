Lorton man dies from medical emergency in Fairfax Co. police custody

A Virginia man died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while he was in the custody of Fairfax County police, according to authorities.

Officers were taking Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, to a nearby hospital when he “suffered some sort of medical emergency,” police spokesman James Curry said Thursday night.

Police said that they had taken Murray into custody without force after receiving multiple calls about a man “acting erratically and disorderly” at around 4:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield.

At that time, Murray was running into traffic and hitting vehicles as they passed by.

Responding officers tried to guide Murray to the sidewalk, but Murray went back into traffic and eventually ran through a parking lot toward a FedEx delivery vehicle.

Police credited the FedEx driver with calming Murray down and helping officers safely approach him. Police are looking to speak with the driver, who left the scene shortly afterward.

Curry said officers handcuffed Murray and had him sitting on the curb, but soon called emergency services after noticing he needed medical attention. Murray was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they will share body-worn camera footage related to the incident within the next 30 days.

Authorities also confirmed that Murray had been arrested earlier Thursday for being drunk in public.