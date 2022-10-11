RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Woman dies after being hit by car in Fairfax

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 11, 2022, 10:45 AM

A woman crossing the road was hit by a car and died Monday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, 63, was struck just before 6 a.m. on West Ox Road, north of Legato Road, in Fairfax, the police said in a news release.

Betbeder, a Fairfax resident, was crossing the road from east to west, outside the crosswalk, when she was struck by a car traveling southbound, police said.

Rescue personnel said she died at the scene of the crash.

The driver stayed at the scene. While the crash is still being investigated, police said they don’t think speed or alcohol were factors.

Police want anyone with more information on the crash to call them at 703-280-0543. Anonymous tips can be called in at 866-411-8477.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

