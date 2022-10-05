HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Voters set to replace…

Voters set to replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

October 5, 2022, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Voters in Northern Virginia will soon have a chance to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned last month.

The Fairfax County Democratic Committee will host an event Saturday that will allow voters to select a Democratic nominee.

Keam represented the 35th District, which includes Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and Oakton.

“Each participant must be a qualified voter in the 35th District at the time of their participation,” the committee said in a statement. “No participant may intend to support any candidate who is opposed to the Democratic nominee.”

Voting will be open at three sites Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two of the locations are in Vienna — the Kilmer Center cafeteria and the Patrick Henry Library meeting room. The third location is at the Oakton Elementary School cafeteria.

Additionally, early voting will be open at the headquarters of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Voters will choose between two Democratic candidates, including Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold. Frisch is a member of the Fairfax County School Board; Seibold is a nonprofit leader.

The winner will face a Republican candidate in a special election on Jan. 10. However, there are no Republicans in the race yet.

“We just posted the application forms, so it may be a few days to a week before we get a list together,” said Steve Knotts, chairman of the Fairfax County Republican Committee.

Knotts said Republicans plan to hold an event to select their nominee Nov. 5, similar to what the Democrats have planned for this weekend.

“We’re having the people in the 35th District come out and cast a vote for their candidate at that point,” Knotts said.

Keam, the first Korean American to be elected in Virginia’s General Assembly, had served in the House of Delegates since 2010. He stepped down so he could take a job in the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up