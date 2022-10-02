Police investigating shooting after man dropped off at Va. hospital dies from gunshot wound

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting on Sunday morning after a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon hospital with a gunshot wound.

Fairfax County police said a man was dropped off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He later died from his injuries.

Police say preliminarily, it looks as if the shooting was not random.

The suspect is driving a silver Nissan Maxima with Maryland tags, police said.

Police are in the area of Jeff Todd Way in Alexandria investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect are asked to call 911.

