Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody.

It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who reported from the scene, said there were bullet holes at the gas station pumps nearby.

Arlington police said the wanted man fled after a traffic stop in Arlington. A chase then ensued, and the car police were pursuing crashed into another vehicle in Fairfax County. The suspect got out of the car and started firing a weapon before running away.

POLICE ACTIVITY: A wanted suspect is in custody after he fled a traffic stop and fired shots at police during the vehicle pursuit. No officers were injured. Additional details to follow. https://t.co/T81T6G7GUu — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 7, 2022



No injuries have been reported.

