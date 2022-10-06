RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 10:05 PM

One person, who reportedly shot at police, is in custody following a traffic stop that led to a chase from Arlington into Fairfax County. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody.

It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who reported from the scene, said there were bullet holes at the gas station pumps nearby.

Arlington police said the wanted man fled after a traffic stop in Arlington. A chase then ensued, and the car police were pursuing crashed into another vehicle in Fairfax County. The suspect got out of the car and started firing a weapon before running away.


No injuries have been reported.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

