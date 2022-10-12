RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Man struck, killed along I-95 shoulder in Fairfax Co. by suspected impaired driver

October 12, 2022, 11:30 AM

A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Virginia State Police identified the man who was killed as 35-year-old Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, of Woodbridge.

Investigators said Hernandez-Zelayandia had pulled into the shoulder near the Va. Route 644 overpass around 3 p.m. Tuesday, after his 2011 Honda Accord broke down.

After leaving his vehicle to check out the problem, Hernandez-Zelayandia was getting back into his car when another driver in a 2022 Nissan Sentra ran off the highway and struck him.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as John O. Hess, 61, of Springfield, Virginia.

“The Nissan then attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped by witnesses,” VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

Hernandez-Zelayandia was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Hess was not injured in the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and charged with one felony count of hit and run.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that two right lanes of I-95 near Route 644 reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with southbound delays extending up I-395 to near the Pentagon during the evening commute.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

