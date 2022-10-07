7 Fairfax Co. students report feeling ill after possibly taking edibles

Three Fairfax County students are receiving medical treatment and four others reported feeling ill after reportedly taking gummies that contained THC.

Three Fairfax County, Virginia, students are receiving medical treatment and four others reported feeling ill after taking gummies that contained THC.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Liberty Middle School, in Clifton. Principal Adam Erbrecht said in a letter to the school community that they may have ingested Delta 8 gummies.

The students had symptoms that included vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech. The students who were not transported for treatment remained at school to be cared for or sent home with their family, Erbrecht said.

Fairfax County police have determined that no crime was committed. However, there may be disciplinary action.

“We will be using this as a learning opportunity at school to discuss the importance of making good choices,” Erbrecht said, adding that he will share resources to help families have “critical conversations with” their children.

THC is a compound that gives marijuana its high.

Last week, a mother was taken into custody in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, following the death of her young son who ate THC gummies.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.