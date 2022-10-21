Va. mother charged after 4-year-old son dies from eating ‘large amount’ of THC gummies

A mother was taken into custody in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Thursday and deputies say she could have prevented the death of her young son who ate THC gummies.

Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania was indicted by a grand jury on Monday and was taken into custody on Thursday. She is being charged with felony murder and child neglect.

The four-year-old boy died in May, two days after eating THC gummies while at his home in the 5400 block of Jamie Court, according to a news release from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in marijuana — which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said can be dangerous or deadly when consumed by children.

Detectives said the child ingested a “large amount” of THC gummies, and that his doctor told them his death could have been prevented if he’d received medical attention sooner.

Deputies said comments Clements told them didn’t match up with evidence seized at her home.

Clements is being held on no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.