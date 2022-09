A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County on Monday afternoon.

A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

Georgetown Pike is closed between Colonial Farm Road and Langley Lane for the investigation.

About 1,200 people are without power as of about 2:45 p.m., Dominion Energy’s outage map shows.