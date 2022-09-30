New eastbound Route 7 lanes open in Reston

Drivers in Virginia's Route 7 between Reston Avenue and Riva Ridge Drive now have three eastbound travel lanes.

Drivers in Virginia’s Route 7 between Reston Avenue and Riva Ridge Drive now have three eastbound travel lanes.

The new eastbound lane opened Friday ahead of schedule. It’s part of the Route 7 Corridor Improvements Project, which includes almost 7 miles between Reston Avenue and Jarrett Valley Drive in Fairfax County.

The project aims to widen the road from four to six lanes, add shared-use paths and “make substantial intersection and other improvements along the corridor,” the project website said.

A third westbound lane between Reston Avenue and Riva Ridge Drive is scheduled to open on Oct. 10, also ahead of schedule, a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Project construction continues, however, and there will be lane closures during off-peak hours, when crews will relocate utilities, install stormwater management infrastructure and build other improvements along Route 7. That includes replacing a bridge over Difficult Run, construction on Lewinsville Road, and a new pedestrian underpass at Colvin Run Mill Park.

“This project hasn’t received as much attention as those on I-95 or I-66 but is a big one,” WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine said. “There was some major infrastructure relocation associated with this project. With the conversion through much of Loudoun County to a controlled access highway, combined with this newly widened segment in Fairfax County, Route 7 will become one of the pillars of the Northern Virginia road network.

Within the project limits, Route 7 averages 47,000 vehicles a day, VDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2024.