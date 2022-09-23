RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.

Anne Kramer | anne.kramer@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 7:38 PM

Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.

Perkins was convicted of using a gun to hold up a 7-Eleven on Dec. 30, 2021. A few weeks later, he held up a Sunoco gas station.

Federal prosecutors said that several weeks later, he went back to those same two businesses and robbed them again. Perkins had been previously convicted of three felonies.

According to federal prosecutors, when Fairfax County police detectives went to his home, they caught him throwing a gun out from his bedroom window. That gun, police say, was used in some of the crimes.

Police body-worn camera video showed Perkins throwing the gun out of the window.

