Fairfax Co. police investigating shots fired in Bailey’s Crossroads area

Fairfax County police are asking some residents in the Bailey’s Crossroads area to shelter in place after a shooting.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street around 11:15 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Two to three vehicles were found damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.

Police urge the surrounding community to shelter in place as officers investigate. A spokesman for the Fairfax County Police Department said this is not an active shooter situation.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Va. Route 7 is closed between South Jefferson Street and George Mason Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid the vicinity.

