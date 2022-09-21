RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Dumfries man convicted of…

Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

September 21, 2022, 6:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County.

One year ago to the day he was found guilty, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party at an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial. Six people took the drug, thinking it was cocaine, and overdosed. Five were saved by Narcan; one died.

Evidence presented at trial showed Vaughn intentionally added fentanyl to the cocaine. Vaughn also had about 60 more grams of fentanyl powder at his home when he was arrested in October of last year.

Vaughn was convicted on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison; his sentencing is set for Dec. 21.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

Cloud Exchange 2022: DEA’s Nick Ward on driving mission technology modernization

National Guard recruitment challenges grow over refusals to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up