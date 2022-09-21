Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.

A Dumfries man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County.

A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County.

One year ago to the day he was found guilty, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party at an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial. Six people took the drug, thinking it was cocaine, and overdosed. Five were saved by Narcan; one died.

Evidence presented at trial showed Vaughn intentionally added fentanyl to the cocaine. Vaughn also had about 60 more grams of fentanyl powder at his home when he was arrested in October of last year.

Vaughn was convicted on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison; his sentencing is set for Dec. 21.