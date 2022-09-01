1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

Fairfax County Police said officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound after an apparent shooting in the Alexandria, Virginia, area near Mount Vernon.

Officers are in the 8400 block of Madge Ln in Alexandria area for a shooting. Man found w/a gunshot wound to upper body. Victim taken to hospital w/life-threatening inj. Relationship unk. Suspects described as four H/M’s, wearing all blk. Avoid area. Call 911 w/any info. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/px5RCM4DFZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 18, 2022

The shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Madge Lane.

An unidentified person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead later Saturday.

Police have identified four suspects and have asked pedestrians to avoid the area.A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.