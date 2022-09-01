Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

Ivy Lyons

September 17, 2022

Fairfax County Police said officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound after an apparent shooting in the Alexandria, Virginia, area near Mount Vernon.

The shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Madge Lane.

An unidentified person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead later Saturday.

Police have identified four suspects and have asked pedestrians to avoid the area.A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

