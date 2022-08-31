RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Police ID man accused in fatal Hybla Valley shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 10:23 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the man who they said fatally shot another in the Alexandria section of the county.

Francisco Juares, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of D’Mari Norris, also of Alexandria. Juares is being held without bond.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County police arrived in the parking lot on the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley and found Norris, 21, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds on his upper body.

Norris was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the two men “had an interaction” that led to Juares shooting Norris. They also found two firearms at the scene. How the two knew each other is not yet known.

A witness held Juares down after the shooting until police arrived and arrested him.

Police continue to investigate what happened, canvassing the area, reviewing evidence and conducting interviews.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

