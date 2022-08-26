Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on WO&D Trail

Fairfax County police were called to the WO&D Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.

Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday.

Fairfax County police were called to the WO&D Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.

According to a news release, the victim broke free and saw the man running toward the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road with no pants on.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years of age, wearing a dark-colored head band and a yellow exercise vest. K-9 units searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Detectives with FCPD’s Major Crimes Bureau Sex Crimes Squad believe he may have also exposed himself between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 along the WO&D trail near the Fairfax County Parkway.

Anyone with more information can call investigators by dialing 703-246-7800, option 3. Residents in the area with home security cameras are being asked to review recent footage for suspicious activity.