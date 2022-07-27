WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | Griner's trail update | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
Telegraph Road closed in Fairfax Co. after water main break

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 7:12 AM

A portion of Telegraph Road is closed in Fairfax County, Virginia, as crews work to mend a broken water main.

Fairfax Water has no estimated time for when the repairs will be completed.

The break was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Telegraph Road, near the turnoff for Browne Academy, according to Fairfax Water spokeswoman Susan Miller.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the WTOP Traffic Center reports Telegraph Road in the Alexandria area of the county is closed to all traffic between Franconia Road and Sharon Chapel Road. Drivers may consider U.S. Route 1 as an alternative.

A photo tweeted by Fairfax County police shows damage to the road surface affecting both directions:

The segment of the broken main has been isolated and there is no impact to neighboring water service, Miller said.

Updates on repairs will be posted on the utility’s website.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

