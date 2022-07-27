Telegraph Road closed in Fairfax Co. after water main break

The break was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Telegraph Road, near the turnoff for Browne Academy, according to Fairfax Water spokeswoman Susan Miller.

A portion of Telegraph Road is closed in Fairfax County, Virginia, as crews work to mend a broken water main.

Fairfax Water has no estimated time for when the repairs will be completed.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the WTOP Traffic Center reports Telegraph Road in the Alexandria area of the county is closed to all traffic between Franconia Road and Sharon Chapel Road. Drivers may consider U.S. Route 1 as an alternative.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

A photo tweeted by Fairfax County police shows damage to the road surface affecting both directions:

Telegraph Rd is closed between Franconia Rd & Sharon Chapel Rd due to a water main break. Extended closure anticipated. Please follow detour around the closed section of Telegraph Rd. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/raLwLapYm0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 27, 2022

The segment of the broken main has been isolated and there is no impact to neighboring water service, Miller said.

Updates on repairs will be posted on the utility’s website.

Below is a map of the area: