Motorcycle driver killed in fatal Fairfax Co. crash

Fairfax County Police say that a person has died in a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road in Burke, Virginia.

Police first told our news partners at NBC Washington they responded to the crash at around 6 p.m.

Officers are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle & a vehicle at Burke Center Pkwy & Ox Rd in Burke. Motorcyclist was taken to the hospital & pronounced deceased. Striking vehicle remained at scene. WB Burke Center Pkwy at Ox Rd is closed. Please avoid the area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/dXjfTBCZpS — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 4, 2022

Officers say the motorcyclist and another vehicle collided near the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they died.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene of the crash. Officials did not identify the victim or if the surviving driver was injured.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle with significant damage to its right passenger side.

