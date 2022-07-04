FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Motorcycle driver killed in fatal Fairfax Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 4, 2022, 3:22 AM

Fairfax County Police say that a person has died in a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road in Burke, Virginia.

Police first told our news partners at NBC Washington they responded to the crash at around 6 p.m.

Officers say the motorcyclist and another vehicle collided near the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they died.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene of the crash. Officials did not identify the victim or if the surviving driver was injured.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle with significant damage to its right passenger side.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales and NBC Washington contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

