Va. July 4 naturalization ceremony welcomes new group of US citizens

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 5, 2022, 7:12 AM

U.S. citizenship is now a reality for a group of residents who took part in an annual July 4 ceremony in Virginia.

Fifty-two people from around the world, including members of the U.S. military, became citizens during the naturalization ceremony held at George Washington’s Mount Vernon during the Independence Day festivities.

“Immigration is not only consistent with our values, in America it is who we are,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during the event.

Yellen also highlighted the contributions immigrants have made to the country and has said it is a way to help reduce the U.S. labor shortage and ease inflation.

“As each of you know better than most, the American story is the immigrant story,” Yellen added.

The July 4 ceremony is the final step in a 10-step process to citizenship for those who have had a green card for at least five years, or three years if they’re married to a citizen.

